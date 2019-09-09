Queen Elizabeth II Approves Brexit Delay Law

Queen Elizabeth II has given her approval that would force the government to delay Brexit.

Queen Elizabeth II has given her formal approval to a law that would force the government to delay Brexit if it is not able to strike a divorce deal with Brussels, the House of Lords said on Monday.

"EUWithdrawal6Bill receives Royal Assent," the upper chamber said on Twitter, referring to the newly-passed law.

