Queen Elizabeth II: 5 Movie Stars Who've Played The British Monarch Flawlessly

Queen Elizabeth was Britain's longest-ruling monarch.

Elizabeth II, the longest-reigning monarch in British history, was one of the most well-known individuals of her time.

When Elizabeth became Queen in 1952, she was only 25 years old. At the age of 21, she got married to Prince Philip, and the two stayed together until the latter's death in 2021.

The Queen has been portrayed in movies numerous times throughout the years, by some of the most well-known actresses currently in the industry.

For those of you who are interested in the long-reigning monarch and want to see how she has been portrayed in the movie, here is a break down of her most famous roles below.

Dame Helen Mirren: 'The Queen'

The legendary Helen Mirren, who gave without a doubt one of the best portrayals of the British monarch to date in the film The Queen, was knighted by Her Majesty just three years before taking on the role of the monarch.

Mirren's faultless performance is filled with the Queen's natural dignity and elegance and also introduces a human, not overly theatrical, but absolutely convincing figure that leaves us wondering who the true Queen is.

The movie is set after the tragic death of Princess Diana. Ms Mirren was given the Academy Award for her performance, and was also allowed to have dinner with the Queen.

Jeannette Charles in 'Austin Powers Goldmember', 'National Lampoon', and many more

Ms Charles is the only actor on our list-possibly the only actor at all-who has made a living by playing the British monarch. She holds the Guinness Book of World Records for having played Her Majesty in the most number of films to date.

Jeannette Charles, who is well-known for her resemblance to the queen, has portrayed Elizabeth numerous times, including in her very first acting role in a movie called "Loriots Telecabinet", according to IMDb.

From there, Ms Charles went on to play the monarch in films like 1985's 'National Lampoon's European Vacation', 1988's 'The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad', and the TV movie 'The Queen Special'. She additionally played Queen Elizabeth in a 1977 'Saturday Night Live' episode.

Sarah Gadon in 'A Royal Night Out'

Sarah Gadon had the opportunity to portray Princess Elizabeth in the lesser-known 2015 British comedy-drama 'A Royal Night Out'.

The film follows Her Highnesses Princess Elizabeth and her disobedient younger sister Princess Margaret as they go out for some fun one night on Victory in Europe Day.

Ms Gadon's portrayal of the aspiring monarch portrays her as a youthful, impulsive girl who yearns for freedom, adventure, and love but also bears the looming burden of a nation on her shoulders. This is a rare cinematic depiction of a future monarch.

Claire Foy in 'The Crown'

For the first two seasons of 'The Crown', which covered just over two decades of the monarch's life, Claire Foy played Queen Elizabeth II.

The Queen was portrayed by Ms Foy during occasions including her marriage to Philip (Matt Smith), Winston Churchill's tenure as prime minister (John Lithgow), Philip's rumoured affair, and Margaret's liaison with Peter Townsend (Vanessa Kirby).

Olivia Colman in 'The Crown'

The amazing Olivia Colman took up the Queen's mantle in 'The Crown' after Claire Foy for Seasons 3 and 4 and did not disappoint.

Behind her tough facade, Ms Colman's portrayal of Queen revealed a sensitive, sympathetic, and pleasantly surprising glimpse into a woman managing a nation through the 1960s. She grabbed yet another Golden Globe and Emmy for the role.

An upcoming role: Imelda Staunton will take over Ms Colman's role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown's fifth and sixth seasons, the penultimate and final installments of the popular series, even though those episodes won't air until November 2022. Staunton will join a distinguished list of actors who have played the British monarch.

Queen in animated movies: In addition to these films and series, the 2019 animated film The Queen's Corgi featured Queen Elizabeth's voice and Julie Walters voiced the Queen. Rex, her cherished pet, somehow ended up outside the palace and in the kennel in this movie.