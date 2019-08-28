Queen Elizabeth Could Be Asked To Suspend British Parliament: Report

Queen Elizabeth could be asked to give her assent today, the BBC reported.

Britain's Queen Elizabeth could be asked as early as Wednesday to agree to suspend parliament, senior BBC journalist Nick Robinson said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has refused to rule out suspending, or proroguing parliament, to prevent it from blocking his plans to take Britain out of the European Union by October 31.

"Hearing that the Queen could be asked to agree to prorogue parliament as early as today," Robinson, the former BBC political editor, said. "She's in Balmoral. Would be done by Order in Council. Only one source. Not confirmed. Watch this space."

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.