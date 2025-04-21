"In This Sad Hour...": Putin Condoles Death Of Pope Francis

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent his condolences on the passing of Pope Francis, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Please accept my most sincere condolences on the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis," Putin said in a message to Cardinal Kevin Joseph Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church.

"Throughout the years of his pontificate, he actively promoted the development of dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and Roman Catholic Churches, as well as constructive cooperation between Russia and the Holy See."

"In this sad hour, I would like to convey to you and the entire Catholic clergy my words of sympathy and support," Putin said in the message.

Pope Francis, the first Latin American leader of the Roman Catholic Church, has died, the Vatican said in a video statement on Monday.

