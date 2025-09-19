Top Putin Aide Dmitry Kozak Resigns As Kremlin Deputy Chief Of Staff

The Kremlin said on Thursday that Dmitry Kozak, deputy head of Russia's presidential administration, had resigned, but did not say why or what he would do next.

The RBC news outlet had earlier reported that Kozak had sent a resignation later and was considering various options to go into business.

Asked about the report, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said:

"I can confirm that Dmitry Nikolayevich Kozak has resigned. At his own request."

