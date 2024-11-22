Lion, Bears, Cockatoos: Vladimir Putin's "Gifts" To Kim Jong's North Korea

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent more than 70 animals, including an African lion, brown bears, and cockatoos, to Pyongyang, in a gesture showing the growing ties between Russia and North Korea. This unusual diplomatic move is a symbol of solidarity and a strengthening relationship between the two nations in recent months.



The animals, including two yaks, were transferred from the Moscow Zoo to the Pyongyang Central Zoo by air, accompanied by a team of veterinarians. According to the Russian Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment, “This is a gift to Pyongyang from Vladimir Putin.”



The move follows a series of events that highlight the deepening alliance between Russia and North Korea, including the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia in August, where they assisted Russian forces in the ongoing war against Ukraine.



Speaking about the gift, Russian Minister of Natural Resources, Alexander Kozlov, said, “Cooperation between Russia and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea is not only about economics, trade and industry. It is also a long list of nature conservation projects. Now, the friendship between the Moscow and Pyongyang Zoos has been added to them.”



Apart from the yaks, the animals sent to North Korea included an African lion, two brown bears, five white cockatoos, 25 species of pheasants and 40 mandarin ducks, all of which were transferred to the Pyongyang Central Zoo.



Svetlana Akulova, the General Director of Moscow Zoo, emphasised the animals' relocation is part of a broader effort to strengthen scientific and educational cooperation between the two nations “With the support of the Moscow government, we plan to expand cooperation with North Korean colleagues in matters related to joint scientific and educational activities, as well as the exchange of experience and information on caring for rare species of animals,” Akulova said



This exchange is not the first of its kind. Earlier this year, in April, Russia sent over 40 animals, including eagles, parrots, and pythons, to the Pyongyang Zoo, according to a report in Russian news agency, TASS. In return, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un sent Putin two rare Pungsan hunting dogs in June 2024, ahead of the Russian President's planned visit to Pyongyang.



In June, Russia and North Korea renewed a Cold War-era mutual defence pact, and according to the Pentagon, over 10,000 North Korean troops have been deployed to Russia's Kursk region, where fierce fighting with Ukrainian forces has been underway since August, reported The New York Times.



North Korea continues to grapple with the severe effects of international sanctions, food shortages, and a humanitarian crisis exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and natural disasters.



The country's most pressing needs are far from just zoo animals. It faces significant challenges in acquiring essential resources such as foreign currency, oil and advanced weapons expertise critical to its military ambitions.