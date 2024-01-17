Kate Middleton In Hospital For 2 Weeks After Abdominal Surgery

Kensington Palace added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

The Princess of Wales is facing up to two weeks in hospital after undergoing successful abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace announced on Wednesday.

The 42-year-old wife of William, Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, was admitted to a private clinic in central London on Tuesday, a statement said.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the palace said.

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter (on March 31).

The princess, widely known as Kate, is one of the most popular -- and photographed -- members of the royal family.

She is frequently seen alongside William, 41, with whom she has three young children, but is increasingly undertaking solo public engagements.

Kensington Palace added: "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate.

"She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private.

"Kensington Palace will, therefore, only provide updates on Her Royal Highness' progress when there is significant new information to share.

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologise to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements.

"She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)