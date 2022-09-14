'Fortunate To Share...' Princess Anne's Heartfelt Note For Her Mother, Queen Elizabeth

"I offer my thanks to each and everyone who shares our sense of loss," Princess Anne said.

Anne, The Princess Royal, only daughter of the longest serving monarch of the UK Queen Elizabeth II, and Prince Philip, wrote a heartfelt note for her mother, as she accompanied her coffin back to Buckingham Palace.

Grieving the loss of her mother, the Queen's second child, The Princess Royal wrote that she was fortunate to share the last 24 hours of her dearest mother's life, as the coffin of the Queen travels from Balmoral to London for the final rites.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to accompany her on her final journeys. Witnessing the love and respect shown by so many on these journeys has been both humbling and uplifting," she wrote.

"We will all share unique memories. I offer my thanks to each and everyone who shares our sense of loss," she added.

Princess Royal thanked the countrymen for extending support to her brother Charles III, who ascended the throne as King after the demise of Queen Elizabeth II.

"We may have been reminded how much of her presence and contribution to our national identity we took for granted. I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch," The Princess Royal wrote.

Born on August 15, 1950, Anne, The Princess Royal is 16th in the line of succession to the British throne after the death of her mother on September 8, 2022. The eldest daughter of Queen Elizabeth II was granted the title of 'Princess Royal' in 1987.

Meanwhile, the coffin of Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday II arrived at Buckingham Palace from Edinburgh and will rest overnight in the Bow Room of the palace.

"Her Majesty The Queen's coffin has arrived at Buckingham Palace, where it will rest overnight in the Bow Room. Tomorrow the coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery to the Palace of Westminster," The Royal Family wrote on Twitter.

The British queen Elizabeth II breathed her last in Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8. The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II began a six-hour journey from her home in the Scottish Highlands to Edinburgh on Monday.

It arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse and was at rest in a Church in Edinburgh for people to pay their last respects to the queen.

On the afternoon of Monday, a Procession was formed on the forecourt of the Palace of Holyroodhouse to convey the Coffin to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh.

It was flanked by the Bearer Party from the Royal Regiment of Scotland and escorted by the King's Body Guard for Scotland and the Queen's children at the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The Queen's children on Tuesday held a Vigil beside her coffin in St Giles' Cathedral church.

"The people of Scotland bid their final farewells to Her Majesty The Queen as her coffin travels from Edinburgh to Buckingham Palace," The Royal Family said.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, the Coffin will be borne in Procession on a Gun Carriage of The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery from Buckingham Palace to the Palace of Westminster, where The Queen will Lie-in-State in Westminster Hall until the morning of the State Funeral.

The Procession will travel via Queen's Gardens, The Mall, Horse Guards and Horse Guards Arch, Whitehall, Parliament Street, Parliament Square, and New Palace Yard. After the coffin arrives at Westminster Hall, The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct a short service assisted by The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, and attended by The King and Members of the Royal Family, after which the Lying-in-State will begin.

During the Lying-in-State, members of the public will have the opportunity to visit Westminster Hall to pay their respects to The Queen. On the morning of Monday 19th September, the Lying-in-State will end and the Coffin will be taken in procession from the Palace of Westminster to Westminster Abbey, where the State Funeral Service will take place at 1100 hrs BST.

Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor, and once there, the State Hearse will travel in procession to St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk. A Committal Service will then take place in St George's Chapel.

The death of the 96-year-old Queen ended a generation-spanning, seven-decade reign that made her a beacon of stability in a tumultuous world. The UK has entered a period of official mourning, with tributes pouring in worldwide.

King Charles-III was proclaimed as the new monarch of England on Saturday after his mother Queen Elizabeth II passed away. Moreover, the national anthem of Britain will now again shift back to "God Save the King" as the British Queen is now no more.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)