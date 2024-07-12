King Charles III's Sister Anne Resumes Public Duties After Hospitalisation

Princess Anne had suffered concussion and minor head injuries last month (File)

Princess Anne, the sister of British head of state King Charles III, returned to public duties Friday, weeks after she was treated in hospital after being struck by a horse.

Anne, 73, presented awards and met winners at a charity horseriding event in Gloucestershire, southwestern England, in a reported phased return to public appearances.

The Princess Royal, as she is also known, suffered concussion and minor head injuries at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire in late June and spent five nights in hospital in Bristol.

She has since been recovering at her home on the sprawling estate and following standard concussion protocols.

It is believed she was struck by a horse as she was walking within the protected perimeter of its grounds, which hosts equestrian events.

The princess's medical team said at the time her injuries were consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

She is a skilled horsewoman who competed at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and is the mother of British rider Zara Tindall, who won eventing team silver at the 2012 London Olympics.

Anne has stepped in to represent Charles while he postponed public engagements during his cancer treatment, and rode at his official birthday parade last month.

