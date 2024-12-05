UK's Princess Anne Looked Like A Sustainable Fashion Queen When She Re-Wore Her 40-Year-Old Silk Gown

United Kingdon's Princess Anne was recently seen at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace along with her brother, King Charles to host the royal family of Qatar. What struck a chord on social media was Princess Anne's wardrobe pick for the day which went the sustainable fashion way. She wore a 40-year-old ivory gown that proved evergreen elegance and mindful sartorial choices are her definition of true regal style.

This wasn't the first time Princess Anne has made it to the headlines for her sustainable fashion choices. In fact, the Princess Royal has been spotted taking the upcycled fashion route many a times. One could say that this time too, she chose to give us a lesson on re-wearing our loved closet pieces in style.

Princess Anne picked a sophisticated ivory gown that boasted of intricate floral accents all over with a puffed shoulder full-sleeved blazer top that featured a V-neckline, voluminous sleeves and a fitted bodice. It graduated into an A-like floor-grazing skirt that added immense grace to her banquet ready look.

The princess accessorised her royal dinner ensemble with a pair of narrow-toed closed ivory heels, a pair of white gloves, a blue sash drape over her left shoulder, and a couple of regal bow-shaped brooches. But this wasn't all as Princess Anne added the touch of sparkle to her look with a diamond drop necklace and matching maximal solitaire stud earrings.

Her hair was styled into her signature voluminous puffed updo that she has been carrying off for years. Atop it, she perched her diamond-encrusted heirloom Aquamarine Pineflower Tiara that was a gift from her late grandmother, The Queen Mother.

The last time Princess Anne wore this ivory gown was circa 1985, when she attended the State Opening of Parliament. Four decades apart, the princess proved herself to be ace at re-wearing her regal gowns that shows how timeless grace never goes out of fashion.

