Prince Harry Walks Through Angola Minefield 22 Years After Mother Diana

The UK's Prince Harry on Friday walked through a partially-cleared minefield in Angola to highlight the threat posed by landmines, 22 years after his late mother Diana, Princess of Wales, did the same.

Prince Harry wore body armour as he walked through the former artillery base near the town of Dirico, the BBC reported.

The site was marked with red warning signs showing the skull and crossbones.

Diana captured global attention in 1997 when she walked through a live minefield in the country.

Prince Harry visited the site with the same landmine clearance charity as his mother, the Halo Trust.

Staff at the charity have been working since August at the site near Dirico, which was mined by anti-government forces in 2000 when they retreated from the base.

The charity hopes to clear it of mines by the end of October.

During his visit, the Prince set off a controlled explosion to destroy an anti-personnel mine.

The weapons target people on foot, rather than in vehicles.

In a speech, Prince Harry said the Halo Trust was helping the community to "find peace".

Harry was given a safety briefing and told not stray off the cleared lanes, not to touch anything or to run.

