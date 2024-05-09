How Prince Harry Reacted To 'Once Extremely Close' Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton in March announced that she has cancer

Estranged British royal Prince Harry has been "hit hard" by the cancer diagnosis of Catherine, the Princess of Wales, a royal author said. The Princess of Wales, often known by her maiden name Kate Middleton, announced in March that she has an undisclosed form of the disease.

"They (Harry and Kate) were once extremely close, and Harry was hit hard by the news of her cancer diagnosis, which he learned about just the way the rest of us did, via Kate's shocking video," Christopher Andersen, author of "The King," told Fox News on Wednesday.

He also claimed that the 39-year-old prince would love to "reconnect" with Kate" but "unfortunately, it doesn't appear [Prince] William is willing to let his brother anywhere near his ailing wife."

Andersen said that there was just "too much drama" between the brothers and their wives and that there was "lingering bitterness" on everyone's part.

"So, the chances of even a meeting between Harry and the rest of the royal family, much less some sort of reconciliation, seem extremely slim," he added.

Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis

Kate Middleton on March 22 announced that she has cancer and was in the early stages of chemotherapy, asking for "time, space and privacy" as she completes her treatment.

In a video message, which came after weeks of rumours and gossip on social media around her health, the 42-year-old said that the discovery of cancer, after successful abdominal surgery in January, was "a huge shock" but she was "well and getting stronger every day".

She did not disclose the exact nature of the cancer but described the months since she went into the hospital as "incredibly tough" for her, Prince William, and their three young children.

"In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said in the video statement.

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present.

A message from Catherine, The Princess of Wales pic.twitter.com/5LQT1qGarK — The Prince and Princess of Wales (@KensingtonRoyal) March 22, 2024

"My medical team, therefore, advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment," she added.

Her illness comes at the same time that her father-in-law King Charles III undergoes treatment for an unspecified form of cancer.

Prince Harry's Relation With Royal Family

Harry and his American wife Meghan Markle, who were formally known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are no longer working royals. They moved to California in 2020 and are now forging their own businesses after being cut off from the royal purse.

Harry, who married former actress Meghan in 2018, was at one time very close to William. However, their relations have soured in recent years and the brothers have reportedly not spoken in months after Harry's public criticism of his family.

Harry has repeatedly aired complaints about the way he feels he and his wife were mistreated during their time as working royals.

The couple have made infrequent visits to the UK since relocating to the US, including for the funeral of Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Prince Harry is currently in the UK for events marking the anniversary of his Invictus Games. He was last in the UK in February to visit his father King Charles III, who is also undergoing cancer treatment.

It was expected that he would meet his 75-year-old father during his latest trip. But a spokesperson for the prince said there will be no meeting.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it, unfortunately, will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme," the spokesperson said. "The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

(With agency inputs)