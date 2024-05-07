Prince Harry In UK For Events But Will Not Meet Father King Charles

It was expected that the pair would meet at some point during his latest trip. (File)

Prince Harry arrived in the UK on Tuesday for events marking the anniversary of his Invictus Games but will not meet his father King Charles III, who is undergoing cancer treatment, according to his spokesman.

Harry, also known as the Duke of Sussex, was last in the UK in February to visit his father, who had just been diagnosed with cancer.

It was expected that the pair would meet at some point during his latest trip.

But a spokesman for the prince, who quit royal frontline duties in January 2020 and now lives in the United States with wife Meghan, said there will be no meeting.

"In response to the many inquiries and continued speculation on whether or not the duke will meet with his father while in the UK this week, it unfortunately will not be possible due to His Majesty's full programme," said the spokesman.

"The duke of course is understanding of his father's diary of commitments and various other priorities and hopes to see him soon."

From London, Harry, a former British Army captain who served two tours of duty in Afghanistan, is due to join Meghan on a visit to Nigeria.

Harry's relationship with his father has been strained by his revelations and criticisms of royal life aired in a television interview, a Netflix documentary and his autobiography "Spare".

The 39-year-old prince was filmed leaving his car as he attended a London event to mark the 10th anniversary of the Invictus Games he launched to support wounded service personnel and veterans.

The event was just three miles (five kilometres) from 75-year-old Charles's Clarence House residence in central London.

Charles has been undergoing treatment for an unspecified cancer and recently resumed public engagements after doctors said they were "very encouraged" by his progress.

He suspended public engagements after his diagnosis but continued official work in private, including receiving foreign diplomats.

