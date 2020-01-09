Prince Harry And Meghan Detail New Plans On Sussex Royal Website

Prince Harry said the couple hoped to become financially independent and set up a new charity.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have unveiled a new website after announcing plans to step back from royal duties.

Prince Harry and his wife Duchess Meghan - who made the shocking announcement on Wednesday (08.01.20) that they will become "financially independent" as they look to break away from the establishment - have detailed plans for their "new working model" as the couple intend to move into a "progressive new role".

The website details the pair's new media relations policy, as well as looking at the future of their charities and explaining how they will be funded.