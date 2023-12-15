Prince Harry A Victim Of Phone Hacking By Journalists: UK Court

A UK judge ruled Friday that Prince Harry was a victim of phone hacking by journalists working for Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN), and awarded him £140,600 ($179,600) in damages.

The high court judge ruled in favour of the Duke of Sussex in 15 of the 33 sample articles that he submitted as evidence in his lawsuit against MGN, which publishes The Mirror, Sunday Mirror and Sunday People.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)