Watch: How Indonesian Singer Welcomed PM Narendra Modi

PM Modi will visit Singapore and Malaysia today after his trip to Indonesia on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was in Indonesia for a one-day visit, enjoyed a rendition of popular Hindi song "Sabarmati ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamal" on Wednesday.

A banquet was hosted by Indonesian President Joko Widodo where Indonesia-based singer Fryda Lucyana sung the song.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister Office tweeted to share a glimpse of the performance. "A wonderful rendition of 'Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamal' sung by Fryda Lucyana at the banquet hosted by President @jokowi for PM @narendramodi", PMO India tweeted.

A wonderful rendition of 'Sabarmati Ke Sant Tune Kar Diya Kamal' sung by Fryda Lucyana at the banquet hosted by President @jokowi for PM @narendramodi. pic.twitter.com/JvU6E3OXdy - PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 30, 2018

Penned by lyricist Pradeep, the song, from the film 'Jagriti', was originally sung by Asha Bhosle.

Later Prime Minister Modi attended the Chief Executive Officer's (CEO) Forum. He was joined by Indonesian President Widodo at the India-Indonesian CEO meeting.

PM Modi further met various Indonesian delegates in the meeting. Prime Minister Modi was on a one-day visit to Indonesia as part of his three-nation visit including Singapore, and Malaysia along with Indonesia. All the mentioned nations are part of the Asian Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



