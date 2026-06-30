Ahead Of 250th Independence Day, Trump Posts Artwork With George Washington

US President Donald Trump has shared a bizarre digitally created painting on social media that places him alongside America's first president, George Washington, surrounded by a collage of patriotic imagery and a futuristic robot.

Trump shared the image on his social media platform ahead of the United States' 250th Independence Day celebrations, also known as the semiquincentennial, which will be marked on July 4.

The digitally created artwork places Trump alongside George Washington and combines several iconic moments, monuments and symbols associated with American history. At the centre is the Statue of Liberty, while Mount Rushmore, featuring the faces of four US presidents, appears in the background.

The collage also includes scenes believed to represent the signing of the United States Declaration of Independence, a covered wagon symbolising America's westward expansion, and part of Joe Rosenthal's famous photograph of US Marines raising the American flag during the Battle of Iwo Jima, one of the most recognisable images from World War II.

On the right side of the image, a rocket launch and a humanoid figure resembling a robot or futuristic astronaut appear to reference America's achievements in space exploration. The artwork also features American flags and other patriotic imagery.

"Great painting!! President DJT," Trump captioned the post.

Trump has previously shared several AI-generated images of himself that have attracted widespread attention and criticism.

In April, an AI-generated image showing Trump as a Jesus-like figure healing a sick man was posted on his Truth Social account. The image sparked backlash, including from some Christian supporters, and was later deleted. Trump later said the image was meant to show him "as a doctor."

A few days later, he shared another AI-generated image showing Jesus embracing him. Defending the post, Trump wrote, "I think it is quite nice!!!"

Earlier the same month, Trump also posted an AI-generated image of himself dressed as the pope shortly after the death of Pope Francis.