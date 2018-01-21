Post-Shutdown, Uncertainty Hangs Over Trump Davos Trip

"We are taking Davos... on a day by day basis," White House budget director Mick Mulvaney told journalists, without providing further details.
The Trump adviser also confirmed the president would not head south to Florida this weekend as initially planned.
The annual Davos meeting from January 23-26 brings together the world's political and business leaders at a luxury Swiss ski resort for discussions of key global issues.
