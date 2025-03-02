Advertisement

Pope Francis No Longer Needs Ventilation, Is Stable: Vatican

The head of the Catholic Church "did not require non-invasive mechanical ventilation, only high-flow oxygen therapy" and did not have a fever, the Vatican said in its regular evening medical bulletin.

Rome:

Pope Francis's condition was stable on Sunday, the Vatican said on his 17th day in hospital, while adding that the 88-year-old's prognosis was "reserved".

