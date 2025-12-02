Poop Suitcase, Body Doubles, Private Food Lab: Inside Putin's Security Web

Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit India on December 4 and 5 for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. During the two-day trip, Putin will hold bilateral talks with PM Modi and meet President Droupadi Murmu. This will be his first visit to India in four years.

Accompanying him is a sophisticated “security web.” Putin is protected by an inner circle of highly trained guards, selected through strict criteria including age, height, physical and psychological fitness, loyalty, and extensive background checks.

Here's a closer look at 10 most fascinating aspects of his security:

The ‘Poop Suitcase' Protocol

Reports suggest that when Putin travels abroad, his waste is collected by his security team, sealed, and sent back to Russia to prevent foreign intelligence from analyzing his health. His bodyguards reportedly stay with him even during private moments, including bathroom visits.

Bodyguards Must Retire At Age 35

Putin's bodyguards are carefully selected and trained. Most graduate from the Federal Protective Service (FSO) Academy and undergo interviews, polygraph tests, and background checks. They must be 5.8-6.2 feet tall, weigh 75-90 kg, and speak foreign languages. They are trained for harsh winters and must retire at 35. They have even intervened in high-level meetings, such as stopping Kim Jong Un in 2025 from getting too close to Putin.

Putin's Body Doubles

Reports suggest Putin occasionally uses body doubles, especially in public events or high-risk situations. Ukraine's military head, Major General Kirill Budanov, claimed that Putin uses at least three body doubles, some of whom have had plastic surgery to look like him.

Putin's Car Can Operate Even With 4 Flat Tyres

After landing, Putin travels in the Aurus Senat, a state car designed by Aurus Motors and Russia's NAMI institute. The vehicle is bulletproof, grenade-resistant, and equipped with a fire suppression system, emergency oxygen supply, and advanced command systems. It can operate even if all four tires are punctured, reach speeds of 249 kmph, and features luxury amenities.

Telephone Booth Installation

Before any visit, the Presidential Security Service (SBP) studies the crime, terrorism, protest, and religious landscape of the destination. Secure communication lines, including a dedicated telephone booth, are installed for Putin, who does not use a mobile phone.

Personal Lab And Food Security

Putin reportedly travels with a lab to test his food for toxins. He doesn't use hotel staff; his own chefs and housekeeping team come from Russia. An advanced security team inspects the hotel a month in advance, removing all food and other items to replace them with Russian-supplied equivalents. Hotels sometimes set up a separate elevator only for his team, and all ingredients are pre-checked at the Kremlin. His chefs are also trained military personnel.

Can Authorise Strikes From Air

Putin travels on the Ilyushin IL-96-300 PU, called the “Flying Pluton.” The plane has advanced communications, missile protection, meeting rooms, a gym, a bar, and a medical facility. It also has an emergency nuclear command button, letting Putin authorise strikes while in the air. The aircraft can carry 262 people and fly 11,000 km non-stop.

Human Shield

In case of an attack, bodyguards form a human shield around Putin. He is then escorted to his Aurus Senat vehicle. From there, he can be taken directly to the Kremlin's specially parked aircraft.

Putin Always Has A Backup Jet

Putin's plane is accompanied by one or two backup jets in case of an emergency. Before trips, his bodyguards even quarantine for two weeks to ensure they are fully prepared.

Hand-held Anti-Drone Systems

Modern threats such as drones are taken seriously by Putin's security team. One of his bodyguards has reportedly been seen carrying a hand-held anti-drone interceptor, likely capable of disabling or shooting down hostile drones during public appearances.