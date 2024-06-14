PM Modi, Ukraine's Zelensky Meet On Sidelines Of G7 Summit In Italy

Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky and PM Narendra Modi meet on G7 Summit sidelines

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met today on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy.

"The leaders reviewed bilateral relationship and exchanged views on situation in Ukraine. PM conveyed that India continues to encourage peaceful resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MEA) spokesperson said in a post on X.

The two leaders were seen sharing a hug as they met.

On the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured a third term after the national election, Mr Zelensky had congratulated the Indian leader and expressed his wish to see India's presence at a peace summit scheduled in Switzerland this weekend on the Ukraine-Russia war.

The Ukrainian President had noted that everyone in the world recognises the significance and weight of India's role in global affairs.

India has confirmed its participation in the peace talks in Switzerland. PM Modi has been pressing for resolving the Ukraine conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

At a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in September 2022, in the Uzbek city of Samarkand, PM Modi had said, "Today's era is not of war" and nudged the Russian leader to end the Ukraine conflict.

His message received praise from world leaders.