PM Modi Leaves For Italy After Norway Visit, India-Nordic Summit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday departed for Italy after concluding a visit to Norway, where India-Nordic ties were elevated to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership.

PM Modi is visiting Italy on the invitation of his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni.

"Concluding a very fruitful visit to Norway," he said in a post on X.

"Held productive talks with Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store and participated in the India-Nordic Summit, where important decisions were taken to deepen cooperation in many areas. I thank the people of Norway, PM Store and the Government of Norway for their warmth and friendship," he added.

During his two-day visit, PM Modi held separate talks with his counterparts, Norway Prime Minister Store, Iceland Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir, Finland Prime Minister Petteri Orpo and Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen.

The talks focused on ways to further strengthen bilateral ties in areas such as clean energy, trade, sustainability and digitalisation.

PM Modi also participated in the 3rd India-Nordic Summit, following which India and the Nordic countries decided to elevate their relationship to a Green Technology and Innovation Strategic Partnership to bolster cooperation in areas such as clean and green transition, trade and investments and blue economy.

The Nordic countries refer to a geopolitical and cultural region in Northern Europe and the North Atlantic. It comprises Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden.

PM Modi was also conferred with Norway's highest civilian honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit, for his contribution to advancing the India-Norway relationship and his leadership.

The prime minister also called on King Harald V of Norway and highlighted India's rapid transformation and the emerging opportunities it offers for Norwegian businesses.

"PM Modi departs from Oslo after a successful visit encompassing important outcomes which opens a new chapter in India-Nordic and India-Norway partnership," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

The next leg of PM Modi's five-nation trip will take him to Italy, where he will call on President Sergio Mattarella and hold talks with PM Meloni.

The visit takes place in the backdrop of a strong momentum in bilateral ties with both sides proactively implementing the joint strategic action plan 2025-2029, a comprehensive road map for cooperation in various sectors, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The India-Italy bilateral trade reached USD 16.77 billion in 2025.

The focus of PM Modi's trip to Italy is likely to bolster ties in areas of investment, defence and security, clean energy, innovation and science and technology.

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