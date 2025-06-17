PM Modi Lands In Canada For G7 Summit. Why This Visit Is Important

Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed at the Calgary International Airport in Canada on Tuesday to attend the G7 Summit that is taking place at the nearby Kananaskis village in Alberta. This is Prime Minister Modi's first visit to Canada since 2015, following an official invitation from Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney.

The two-day G7 (Group of Seven) Summit, which started on Monday, is bringing together the leaders of some of the world's most advanced economies, including the United States, France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Canada, Japan, and the European Union. The summit will also see participation of representatives from international bodies such as the United Nations, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

During the 23-hour tour, the Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with global leaders and attend the Outreach Sessions at the G7 Summit, coming over a month after India's Operation Sindoor that targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam attacks.

"As vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties, India and Canada will work together with renewed vigor, guided by mutual respect and shared interests. Look forward to our meeting at the summit," the Prime Minister said in a statement before his departure.

Though India is not a member of the G7, Prime Minister Modi has been invited to the grouping's meetings consistently since 2019. The invitation reflects India's growing importance in Canada and the world.

PM Modi's Schedule In Canada (India Time)

June 17 (0:06:35 AM) - PM Modi lands at Calgary International Airport

June 17 (10:30 PM)- Welcome of the Leader for the G7 Outreach Summit

June 17-18 (11:10 PM - 12:20 AM)-Bilateral Meetings

June 18 (12:30 AM - 03:00 AM) - G7 Outreach Summit Session

June 18 (03:00 AM - 04:30 AM) - Bilateral Meetings

June 18 (05:50 AM)- Departure for Zagreb, Croatia

Why The Trip Is Important

The visit has global attention as it marks PM Modi's first visit to Canada since the diplomatic ties between the two countries deterioted following the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in 2023.

PM Carney's invitation to Modi to attend the G7 Summit signalled the new government's intent to repair the ties with New Delhi that plummeted to an all-time low over the killing of pro-Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

In October last year, India recalled its high commissioner and five other diplomats after Ottawa attempted to link them to the Nijjar case. India also expelled an equal number of Canadian diplomats. India had accused Justin Trudeau's government of allowing pro-Khalistani elements to operate from Canadian soil.

Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's new prime minister in March following the exit of Trudeau from the top office. After Trudeau's exit, New Delhi said it hoped to rebuild ties with Canada based on "mutual trust and sensitivity".

In the last few months, the security officials of India and Canada resumed contact, and both sides were looking at the possibility of appointing new high commissioners.

Describing India and Canada as "vibrant democracies", the external affairs ministry said last week that New Delhi believes the forthcoming meeting between the prime ministers of the two countries on the sidelines of the G7 Summit will offer an important opportunity to exchange views and "explore pathways" to reset bilateral ties.

During PM Modi's last visit in 2015, bilateral ties were elevated to the level of a strategic partnership.

Bilateral trade in goods in 2024 stood at USD 8.6 billion. India exported USD 4.2 billion and imported USD 4.4 billion worth of goods. Bilateral trade in services in 2024 stood at USD 14.3 billion, with India exporting USD 2.5 billion and importing USD 11.8 billion worth of services.

G7 Summit Agenda

The G7 summit comes amidst rising geopolitical tensions, including escalating tensions in the Middle East in the wake of the strikes between Iran and Israel, as well as a trade war triggered by US President Donald Trump's tariff policies.

The summit is expected to deliberate on pressing challenges facing the globe, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the situation in West Asia.