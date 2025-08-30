PM Modis Gifts For Japanese Counterpart: Moonstone Bowls For Shigeru Ishiba, Pashmina Shawl For His Wife

Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented carefully chosen gifts to Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his spouse during his two-day official visit to Japan. The visit, part of the 15th India-Japan Annual Summit, included meetings, industrial tours and discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties.



For his Japanese counterpart, PM Modi chose a set of vintage precious stone ramen bowls and silver chopsticks.



It included a large brown moonstone bowl along with four smaller ones. The gift drew inspiration from Japan's traditional donburi and soba dining rituals. The moonstone, sourced from Andhra Pradesh, shimmers and is said to represent love, balance, and protection.



Adding an Indian touch, the base of the main bowl has been crafted from Makrana marble inlaid with semi-precious stones in the parchin kari style of Rajasthan. This created a harmonious blend of Indian craftsmanship and Japanese culinary tradition.



A Gift For Japan PM's Wife



For the Japanese Prime Minister's spouse, the Indian PM chose a handwoven Pashmina shawl. It was presented in an intricately hand-painted papier-mache box.

Handwoven by Kashmiri artisans from the fine wool of the Changthangi goat in Ladakh, the shawl is known for its softness, warmth and lightweight elegance. Featuring an ivory base adorned with floral and paisley motifs in shades of rust, pink and red, it represents centuries of Kashmiri artistry.



The accompanying box, decorated with intricate floral and bird designs, further enhanced the gift's cultural and aesthetic value.



PM Modi's Japan Trip



During his Japan visit, PM Modi toured Sendai's key industrial sites, including a semiconductor plant and a bullet train coach manufacturing facility. The India-Japan summit also saw the adoption of the joint vision, “India-Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade: Eight Directions to Steer the Special Strategic and Global Partnership,” alongside agreements on security cooperation. Both nations also formalised an implementing arrangement for the Chandrayaan-5 mission, marking a collaborative lunar exploration effort between their space agencies.



On August 30, PM Modi departed for China, where he is scheduled to hold two bilateral meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Tianjin. The discussions are expected to focus on strengthening ties amid global trade tensions triggered by US President Donald Trump.