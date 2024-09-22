"Free, Open Indo-Pacific Is Our Shared Priority": PM Modi At Quad Summit

The Quad is here to stay, said PM Modi.

A free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific is the shared priority and commitment of the Quad countries, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Quad summit on Saturday. Joe Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese, and Japan PM Fumio Kishida were also present at the meeting being held at the US President's hometown of Wilmington.

In his opening remarks, PM Modi pointed out the Quad summit is being held at a time when the world is surrounded by tensions and conflicts.

"At such a time, it is important for all of humanity that the members of the Quad move forward based on shared democratic values. We are not against anybody. All of us support rules-based international order, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and peaceful resolution of all disputes. A free, open, inclusive, and prosperous Indo-Pacific is our shared priority and shared commitment," he told the Quad leaders.

The Quad has taken several positive and inclusive initiatives in areas such as health security, critical and emerging technologies, climate change, and capacity building, PM Modi pointed out.

"Our message is clear - the Quad is here to stay, to assist, to partner, and to complement," he said and offered to organise the Quad Leaders' Summit in India in 2025.

PM Modi also noted that the first Quad summit was held under Biden's leadership and praised his role in enhancing cooperation in every sphere in an unprecedented way.

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to you (Biden) for your firm commitment, leadership, and contribution towards the Quad," said the Prime Minister.

PM Modi arrived in the US hours earlier on a three-day visit and held bilateral talks with President Biden at his Delaware home. The talks were extremely fruitful, he said in an online post after the meeting.

During his visit, the Prime Minister will also address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly in New York and interact with Indian expatriates and American business leaders.