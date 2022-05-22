PM Modi, Joe Biden On New Australian Prime Minister's One-To-One Meet List

Albanese said he and key members of his team would be sworn in on Monday.

Australia's new prime minister Anthony Albanese said he will meet one-on-one with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"It enables us to send a message to the world that there is a change of government," he told reporters after claiming victory for his centre-left Labor Party in Saturday's national elections.

"There will be some changes in policy, particularly with regard to climate change, and our engagement with the world on these issues," said the 59-year-old leader, who has promised to accelerate Australian action to cut carbon emissions.

Albanese said he and key members of his team would be sworn in on Monday.

The next day, he has committed to attending Tokyo summit talks in the loosely organized "Quad" grouping of Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, which is united in concern over China's growing military and economic clout.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)