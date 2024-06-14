PM Modi, Italy's Giorgia Meloni Hold Talks On Sidelines Of G7 Summit

This is his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term earlier this month.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held bilateral talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the G7 Summit here.

PM Modi arrived in Italy early Friday at the invitation of Prime Minister Meloni to participate in the G7 Outreach summit. This is his first foreign trip after becoming prime minister for the third term earlier this month.

"Prime Minister Meloni's two visits to India last year were instrumental in infusing momentum and depth in our bilateral agenda," PM Modi said in Delhi ahead of his departure on Thursday.

"We remain committed to consolidate the India-Italy strategic partnership, and bolster cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and the Mediterranean regions," he said.

The G7 comprises the US, the UK, France, Italy, Germany, Canada and Japan. Italy is holding the current presidency of the G7 (Group of Seven) and is hosting the summit in that capacity.

The bloc expanded into G8 between 1997 and 2013, with the inclusion of Russia. However, Russia's participation was suspended in 2014 following its annexation of Crimea.

In line with its tradition, representatives of a number of countries and international organisations are invited to the summit by the host nation that holds the chair.

Besides India, Italy has invited leaders from 11 developing countries in Africa, South America and the Indo-Pacific region to attend the summit.

