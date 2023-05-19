PM Modi Interacts With Indian Community In Japan

The Prime Minister also interacted with the children gathered on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi who arrived in Hiroshima, Japan to attend the G7 Summit, today interacted with members of the Indian diaspora here.

Members of the Indian diaspora in Japan gathered at a hotel in Hiroshima. They cheered "Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram". They also raised slogans hailing PM Modi.

Members of the Indian community said they were "extremely excited" to have Prime Minister Narendra Modi among them.

#WATCH | Japan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets children and interacts with the members of the Indian diaspora as he reaches Sheraton Hotel in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/Gckl5Gfdau — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2023

"PM Modi met us and he said he was happy to meet us too...." a girl told ANI.

Prime Minister also captured selfie with the children.

It has been the endeavour of Prime Minister Modi to interact with the Indian community during every foreign visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Hiroshima, Japan on Friday to attend the G7 Summit.

"Landed in Hiroshima to join the G7 Summit proceedings. Will also be having bilateral meetings with various world leaders," tweeted PM Modi.

PM Modi is attending the G7 Summit under the Japanese Presidency at the invitation of Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"PM Narendra Modi sets foot in the historic city of Hiroshima. PM will attend the G7 Summit under Japan's presidency at the invitation of PM Fumio Kishida. Besides other bilateral engagements, PM will also participate in the Quad Leaders' Meeting," tweeted Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi.

Hiroshima is the first leg of PM Modi's three-nation visit during which he will also visit Papua New Guinea and Australia.

India has been invited as a guest country for the G7 summit. The broad terms of the G7 summit preferences regarding their outreach with the invited guest countries are nuclear disarmament, economic resilience and economic security, regional issues, climate and energy and food and health and development.

During his visit, PM Modi is likely to have a series of bilateral meetings including with Japan Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra said on Friday that there is a plan for Quad leaders meeting in Hiroshima.

The Quad meeting, which was scheduled to be held in Australia, was cancelled after US President Joe Biden deferred his visit due to the crucial debt-ceiling talks in Washington.

After concluding his visit to Japan, PM Modi will travel to Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea.

It will be PM Modi's first visit, as also the first-ever visit by any Indian Prime Minister, to Papua New Guinea.

PM Modi will jointly host the 3rd Summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC III Summit) with his Papua New Guinea counterpart James Marape on May 22.

FIPIC had been launched during PM Modi's visit to Fiji in 2014.

Apart from the FIPIC engagements, PM Modi will also have bilateral interactions with Papua New Guinea Governor General Sir Bob Dadae, Prime Minister Marape and some of the other PIC Leaders participating in the Summit.

After his visit to Papua New Guinea, PM Modi will travel to Sydney at the invitation of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. During his visit, he will interact with Australian CEOs and business leaders. PM Modi will also interact with the Indian community at a special event in Sydney.

