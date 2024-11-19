Advertisement

PM Modi Discusses Space, AI With French President Macron At G20 Sidelines

The Prime Minister also complimented the French president on France's successful hosting of the Olympic Games and the Paralympics in Paris earlier this year.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend," PM Modi said in a post on X.
Rio de Janeiro:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G20 Summit on Tuesday and discussed ways to keep working closely in sectors such as space, energy and AI.

"It is always a matter of immense joy to meet my friend, President Emmanuel Macron," PM Modi said in a post on X.

"We talked about how India and France will keep working closely in sectors like space, energy, AI and other such futuristic areas. Our nations will also work closely to enhance people-to-people linkages," he added.

The Prime Minister also posted pictures of him greeting Mr Macron at the meeting.

PM Modi -- who arrived in the Brazilian city on Sunday after concluding a two-day trip to Nigeria -- has met leaders of several countries, including those from Italy, Indonesia, Norway and Portugal, on the sidelines of the summit.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi met US President Joe Biden and briefly interacted with him. It was not immediately known what transpired between the two leaders.

PM Modi also interacted with leaders, including those from Brazil, Singapore and Spain, on the summit's sidelines on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

