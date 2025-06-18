PM Modi Departs For Croatia After Successful Visit At G7 Summit In Canada

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday departed for Croatia after wrapping up his landmark visit to Canada where he attended the 51st Group of Seven (G7) Summit in Kananaskis.

This will be the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in bilateral relationship.

"Concluding a productive Canada visit. Thankful to the Canadian people and Government for hosting a successful G7 Summit, which witnessed fruitful discussions on diverse global issues. We remain committed to furthering global peace, prosperity and sustainability,"PM Modi posted on X as he departs for Croatia.

PM Modi's visit to Croatia will help to foster stronger political and economic collaboration with the European country. It will also provide a crucial opportunity to expand bilateral cooperation in various sectors including trade, innovation, defence, ports, shipping, science and technolgy, cultural exchange, and workforce mobility.

"The visit to Croatia will also underscore India's commitment to further strengthening its engagement with partners in the European Union," said the government.

During his visit PM Modi will also meet his Croatian counterpart Andrej Plenkovic and President Zoran Milanovic. Earlier PM Modi briefly interacted with Croatian PM Plenkovi at COP-26 in 2021 and during the virtual India-European Union Leaders Meeting the same year.

India and Croatia have close cooperation in trade, investment, defence, agriculture sectors amongst others, and also cooperate in international fora, vibrant cultural exchanges and close people-to-people ties. The bilateral trade between both nations is about USD 300 million. Additionally the Indian Investments in Croatia-Euro 44.51 (roughly USD 48) million; while Croatian Investments in India-Euro 5.55 (roughly USD 6) million.

In the field of Digital and Startup Ecosystem Cooperation, India-Croatia Startup Bridge was launched by HAMAG BICRO from Croatia and Startup India from India on 20th December 2021. Later, India-Croatia Startup 50-day long challenge was organised from 10 April 2022.

India has been well known in Croatia for centuries, and the earliest Croatian visitors to India were Missionaries. In contemporary times, a Department of Indology has been functioning at the University of Zagreb in Croatia for more than 60 years. There is also widespread interest in Yoga and Ayurveda in the European country.

The Indian community in Croatia has changed over the last three years rapidly due to demographic situation in Croatia where a lot of foreign workers are being employed for carrying out work in different sectors of economy. Approximately 17000 Indians were residing in Croatia in December. Many of the Indian workers are working on short to medium-term contracts and therefore at least, 90 per cent of the people currently residing are those who form a part of the mobile population staying in Croatia for a specific contractual period.

"On June 18, I look forward to my visit to the Republic of Croatia and meetings with President Zoran Milanovic and Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic. Both our countries enjoy centuries-old close cultural links. As the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Croatia, it will open new avenues for bilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest," said PM Modi on Sunday as he began his three-nation tour.

"My visit to Croatia, which will be the first ever by an Indian Prime Minister, presents a historical opportunity to boost linkages with a valued partner country", PM Modi added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)