Plane Crashes In Western Canada, No Fatalities: Police

A small airliner carrying 25 people crashed after takeoff Wednesday in the western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, causing multiple injuries but no fatalities, police said.The West Wind Aviation ATR-42 went down about a kilometre from the Fond-du-Lac airport at around 6:15 pm local time (0015 GMT Thursday), the Royal Canadian Mounted Police said."All 22 passengers and three crew members ... have been accounted for and removed from the scene of the crash with no fatalities reported," the RCMP added."A number of people have suffered injuries; some serious enough to require air ambulance services which are currently en route."There was no explosion or fire when the turboprop plane crashed, police said.There was no immediate word on the cause of the crash. Canada's Transportation Safety board said it was sending a team to investigate.Images posted on social media showed the aircraft went down in a forest. A virtually intact wing attached to the fuselage was visible.The plane was on a flight to Stony Rapids, another small airport in the province.ATR is a European consortium based in Toulouse, France, which specialises in regional turboprop aircraft.