First Photos Of Mysterious Cocaine Found In The White House Released

President Joe Biden and his son were not present at the White House at the time of the discovery

Pictures of cocaine discovered inside the White House in July have been released after being obtained via a Freedom of Information Act request from the Secret Service by the Daily Mail. Notably, a suspicious white-colored substance was found by Secret Service agents in a publicly accessible area of the West Wing on July 2, prompting a brief evacuation of the complex. Fire and emergency service personnel arrived to conduct quick testing on the material and the preliminary examinations revealed that the powder was cocaine.

See the pictures here:

🕴️Secret Service ends investigation of cocaine found in the White House with no leads. Evidence photos have been released 👀 pic.twitter.com/gLLx0ZZd4c — 📺 Adore MIRANDA Hu$tle (@sweetvarietytv) November 14, 2023

Notably, President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter, who is a recovered crack cocaine addict, were at Camp David at the time of the discovery of the substance.

The Secret Service, which concluded its investigation into the case on July 14, stated that they have "not been unable to identify a suspect" as no fingerprints or DNA were found on the small bag, reported The New York Post.

''Without physical evidence, the investigation will not be able to single out a person of interest from the hundreds of individuals who passed through the vestibule where the cocaine was discovered,'' the Secret Service said in a statement. According to the Secret Service, FBI lab tests on the box showed "insufficient DNA" and were unable to recover any fingerprints.

Investigators were unable to point out exactly when the bag of cocaine was deposited in the cubby near the lower entrance of the West Wing. It is to be noted that the cubby is close to the entrance of the West Wing, where the majority of the presidential business takes place and "where staff-led tours of the White House pass on their way into the West Wing".

A source, meanwhile, said that someone taking a tour of the White House might have left the bag of cocaine behind.

At the time, former US president Donald Trump had slammed Joe Biden and his son alleging that it was for their use. ''Does anybody really believe that the COCAINE found in the West Wing of the White House, very close to the Oval Office, is for the use of anyone other than Hunter & Joe Biden,'' he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.