White House Was Evacuated After Mysterious 'White Powder' Found, Probe On

President Joe Biden was not present in the White House at the time of incident.

The United States Secret Service found a suspicious substance at the White House on Sunday evening, which prompted a brief evacuation, as per a report in the Washington Post. The law enforcement authorities added that the team is currently investigating the same.

According to an official familiar with the investigation and the audio of a transmission from a D.C. fire unit that responded to the incident, the drug, a white powder, tested positive for cocaine in a preliminary test.

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson for the Secret Service, stated that the authorities are understanding how the white powder got into the White House. Further testing is also underway to determine what it exactly it is. Mr Guglielmi, quoting the fire department, added that the substance "did not present a threat".

Mr Guglielmi also informed that President Joe Biden was not present in the White House at that time, but the incident induced a security alert and brief evacuation of the Executive Mansion, as per the outlet. He emphasised that "an investigation into the cause and manner" of how the substance entered the White House is ongoing.

However, the spokesperson refused to comment on where the item was discovered or how it was packed. He stated that it was uncovered by officers of the Secret Service's Uniformed Division while performing normal patrols through the complex.

A fireman from the department's hazardous materials squad recorded the audio of a transmission from a DC fire unit, which was timestamped at 8:49 pm, as per The Washington Post. "There's a yellow bar that says cocaine hydrochloride," he said.

Although the specific amount of the chemical has not been revealed, an official involved with the inquiry described the quantity as minimal.