Petteri Orpo: 5 Points On Finland's Next Likely Prime Minister

Mr Orpo was born in 1969 in rural south-west Finland, according to news agency Reuters. He has has a university degree in political science. His centre-right National Coalition Party claimed victory on Sunday securing 20.7 per cent of votes counted.

Mr Orpo was first elected to Parliament in 2007 and has previously served as a finance, interior and agriculture minister, as per news agency AFP. He is considered a moderate and a smooth negotiator.

Raised in southwestern Finland, he became involved in student politics while studying economics at university. Due to his involvement in student politics, it took Mr Orpo 12 years to graduate with a master's degree in political science, majoring in economics.

Married and with two children, Mr Orpo is also a reserve officer in Finland's national defence force.