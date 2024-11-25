Petition Calling For Fresh General Election In Britain Crosses 1.7 Million Signatures

A petition calling for fresh general election in the UK has reached over 1.7 million signatures as the Labour government faces widespread disapproval regarding its policies and post-poll work. Even Tesla boss Elon Musk chimed in on the issue by reposting a message about the success of the petition. According to the guidelines, any petition that asks for a change to the law or to policies gets a response from the government after 10,000 signatures. After 100,000 signatures, petitions are considered for debate in the parliament.

"I would like there to be another General Election. I believe the current Labour Government have gone back on the promises they laid out in the lead up to the last election," the petition description reads.

As of the last update, the petition had raked up 1,771,423 signatures and counting. The petition was started by Michael Westwood who runs Britain's 'cheapest pub'. He said he did not imagine in his wildest dreams that Mr Musk would quote post his petition.

"The General Election petition has now DESTROYED the 200k target within 6 hours-just after midnight in Britain. The British people are about to completely humiliate the Labour Party," read the post shared by Mr Musk.

Meanwhile, Mr Westwood, the owner of the Wagon and Horses pub where pints are sold for $2.90, said the Labour government's actions looked "nothing like what was promised" in the manifesto.

"I think people have had enough, people have seen what's happened over in America as well, and I think that's had a knock-on effect that, actually, if people stand together and vote then we can make a change," Mr Westwood told Express.

Also Read | Salary Of Prisoners In UK More Than Jail Guards And Teachers: Report

Dwindling popularity

According to an Ipsos poll, the Labour government has seen its fortunes dwindle rapidly after the general elections earlier this year with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer's popularity taking a nosedive as well. Almost half (49 per cent) of the public views the Labour Party unfavourably which trails three points behind the Conservative Party. Meanwhile, two in five Britons think they are worse off since Labour came to power.

A significant majority (56 per cent) believes that Britain was heading in the wrong direction, compared to just 19 per cent who feel things are on the right track -- suggesting there was widespread public pessimism.