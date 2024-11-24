Advertisement

Salary Of Prisoners In UK More Than Jail Guards And Teachers: Report

The highest-paid inmate in the UK received a net pay of $46,005 last year, which means their gross salary was about $57,640.

Prisoners in the UK are earning significantly more than officers guarding them.

Prisoners in British jails are earning more than the officers that guard them as well as secondary teachers, biochemists, psychotherapists and midwives, according to a report in The Telegraph. Inmates in some of the low-security, open prisons are allowed to venture outside for work, as long as they return to the jail confines by the end of the day. The move is part of a concerted effort to rehabilitate the prisoners and prepare them for a life back in society. However, the pay difference between the inmates and those belonging to the civil society has raised questions regarding income disparity in the UK.

The highest-paid inmate in the UK received a net pay of $46,005 (Rs 38,84,491) last year, which means their gross salary was about $57,640 (Rs 48,66,907). The data by the Home Office showed that nine other inmates had net earnings of more than $28,694 (Rs 24,22,814), which means the average working prisoner was being paid just under $25,061 (Rs 21,16,057) per year. Meanwhile, the average salary of a prison guard is $35,085 (Rs 29,62,446), while fresh recruits are paid approximately $30,073 (Rs 25,39,252) per year.

As per the Ministry of Justice, there were two other high-paid prisoners who netted more than $37,591 (Rs 31,74,044) after deductions last year and another seven who put between $28,694 (Rs 24,22,814) and $37,591 (Rs 31,74,044) into private bank accounts. Although the prisoners do a variety of jobs, the high-earning individuals engage in one of the most lucrative jobs -- driving lorries.

“Some offenders, towards the end of their sentence, receive a release on temporary licence. This sees them spend some of their day in the community, often working, before returning to prison," a prison service spokesman was quoted as saying by the publication.

“If they are working, their earnings are subject to tax, court fines and a levy of up to 40 per cent, which funds a charity for victims," they added.

Despite the deductions, the prisoners were ahead of midwives who had an average take-home pay of $45,889 (Rs 38,74,696) while biochemists ($45,844, Rs 38,74,274 ), psychotherapists ($45,864, Rs 38,72,585) and chartered surveyors ($43,908, Rs 37,07,428) also netted less than them.

