Salary Of Prisoners In UK More Than Jail Guards And Teachers: Report

Prisoners in British jails are earning more than the officers that guard them as well as secondary teachers, biochemists, psychotherapists and midwives, according to a report in The Telegraph. Inmates in some of the low-security, open prisons are allowed to venture outside for work, as long as they return to the jail confines by the end of the day. The move is part of a concerted effort to rehabilitate the prisoners and prepare them for a life back in society. However, the pay difference between the inmates and those belonging to the civil society has raised questions regarding income disparity in the UK.

The highest-paid inmate in the UK received a net pay of $46,005 (Rs 38,84,491) last year, which means their gross salary was about $57,640 (Rs 48,66,907). The data by the Home Office showed that nine other inmates had net earnings of more than $28,694 (Rs 24,22,814), which means the average working prisoner was being paid just under $25,061 (Rs 21,16,057) per year. Meanwhile, the average salary of a prison guard is $35,085 (Rs 29,62,446), while fresh recruits are paid approximately $30,073 (Rs 25,39,252) per year.

As per the Ministry of Justice, there were two other high-paid prisoners who netted more than $37,591 (Rs 31,74,044) after deductions last year and another seven who put between $28,694 (Rs 24,22,814) and $37,591 (Rs 31,74,044) into private bank accounts. Although the prisoners do a variety of jobs, the high-earning individuals engage in one of the most lucrative jobs -- driving lorries.

“Some offenders, towards the end of their sentence, receive a release on temporary licence. This sees them spend some of their day in the community, often working, before returning to prison," a prison service spokesman was quoted as saying by the publication.

“If they are working, their earnings are subject to tax, court fines and a levy of up to 40 per cent, which funds a charity for victims," they added.

Despite the deductions, the prisoners were ahead of midwives who had an average take-home pay of $45,889 (Rs 38,74,696) while biochemists ($45,844, Rs 38,74,274 ), psychotherapists ($45,864, Rs 38,72,585) and chartered surveyors ($43,908, Rs 37,07,428) also netted less than them.