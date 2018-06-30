Pervez Musharraf's Treason Trial To Resume Early Next Month

Pervez Musharraf has been residing in Dubai since leaving the country in 2016. (File)

A three-judge special court formed by Pakistan's Supreme Court for conducting the high treason trial of former military ruler and dictator Pervez Musharraf is set to resume its hearing early next month.



Gen (retd) Musharraf, 74, who has been residing in Dubai since March 2016 after leaving the county on medical grounds, is facing trial for subverting the Constitution on November 3, 2007.



Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Yawar Ali, who heads the special court, will stay in Islamabad or Rawalpindi from July 2 to 4 to hear the treason case, 'The Express Tribune' reported.



The high treason case was planned to be restarted earlier but one member of the special court was abroad and hence the delay occurred.



The special court, formed in November 2013 by the Supreme Court on the request of the former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, had to be reconstituted as its former head and Peshawar High Court (PHC) Chief Justice Yahya Afridi recused himself from hearing the case on March 29.



On April 7, Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar proposed a fresh composition of the three-judge special court, nominating Ali as its head. Mr Ali is set to retire on October 22 this year.



The former PML-N led government, however, did not notify the new bench during its tenure and the caretaker government had to issue a notification after taking charge.



