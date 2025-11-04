Video: Pakistan Supreme Court Rattled By Cylinder Blast, 12 Injured

At least 12 people were injured after an explosion in the basement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. According to Pakistani media reports, a gas cylinder exploded in the basement cafeteria of the Supreme Court, causing the building to shake.

A video of the blast has also emerged on social media showing minor damage to the Supreme Court building. The loud blast reportedly reverberated through the lower floors of the court complex, causing panic inside the building.

⚡ At least 4 people were injured after an explosion in the basement of the Supreme Court of Pakistan. More details awaited pic.twitter.com/p7s4B11X0r — OSINT Updates (@OsintUpdates) November 4, 2025

Following the blast, lawyers and court staff were evacuated from the building and moved to open areas outside, according to a report by Express Tribune.

🚨 Breaking:

An explosion occurred in the basement canteen of Pakistan's Supreme Court, causing the entire building to shake. Emergency services have reached the site, and security around the court has been tightened. Casualty details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/DTPSXMP2xG — Leopard Eye (@leoparrd_eye) November 4, 2025

Islamabad's Inspector General Ali Nasir Rizvi told Express Tribune that the gas explosion occurred in the Supreme Court canteen at 10:55 am. He said that 12 people were injured and immediately shifted to the hospital for medical treatment.

The official said that it was a gas explosion that occurred while technicians were engaged in maintenance work near an air conditioning (AC) plant.

He said AC technicians sustained the most serious injuries, with one technician suffering burns on 80 per cent of his body.

According to a Samaa News report, hearings were underway before the blast that severely damaged Court No. 6 in the building.