Pak To Block Pervez Musharraf's Passport, Bank Accounts Over 2007 Emergency

Pervez Musharraf is facing the treason trial for subverting the Pakistan constitution. Islamabad:

Pak court directed interior ministry to suspend his passport and ID card
Pak government has been asked to take steps for Musharraf's arrest
He is facing trial for treason for declaring emergency in 2007



In compliance with the order of a special court, the ministry on Thursday asked the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) and the Directorate General of Immigration and Passports to carry out the suspensions, the Dawn report said.



After the suspension of his identity card and passport, Musharraf's bank accounts would be frozen and his international travelling restricted.



A special court hearing a high treason case against Musharraf had on March 8 directed the ministry to suspend his passport and CNIC.



The court had also ordered the ministry and other departments, divisions and agencies to take steps for the arrest of Musharraf and attachment of his properties abroad.



The former military ruler is facing the treason trial for subverting the constitution by declaring a state of emergency in November 2007, Dawn news reported.



Ending his self-imposed exile, the former military ruler returned to the country in March 2013 and a ban was imposed on his travel abroad by courts the following month.



After three years, in March 2016, he was able to leave for Dubai seeking medical treatment and has since not returned.



