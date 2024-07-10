People In West Dissatisfied With State of Democracy, Indians Say...

Out of 27 countries, over 50 per cent of respondents in 11 countries are satisfied with democracy

Elections are taking place in major democracies across the globe, incorporating almost half of the world's population. The United States will go to polls in November. Halfway through the year, elections have taken place in Russia, South Korea, the European Union, Belgium, Mexico, Pakistan, France, and Taiwan. India, the world's largest democracy, concluded the electoral exercise in human history.

Interestingly, a report from Pew Research suggests that high-income nations, mostly in the West, are dissatisfied with the way democracy is working in their country.

Who All Are Dissatisfied?

The Pew Research Center conducted over 900 interviews in 27 countries and asked respondents, "How satisfied are you with the democracy working in your country?"

In North America, 68 per cent of people are dissatisfied with the current functioning of democracy. The decline in satisfaction witnessed since 2021, shows a 10 per cent dip in the US. In Mexico, an equal percentage of respondents were satisfied and dissatisfied. In Canada under Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, only 52 per cent of people are okay with the functioning of democracy. Read the full report here

In Europe, only Sweden fared well, with 75 per cent of respondents feeling satisfied with the way democracy is. Interestingly, France, one of the oldest democracies in the world saw 35 per cent pleased. Greece was the lowest at 22 per cent.

In Asia, only Singapore and India reported over 75% satisfaction. In India, 77 per cent were satisfied with the way democracy is. In Singapore, the percentage stands at 80 per cent. Japan was at the lowest at 31 per cent.

Out of 27 countries, over 50 per cent of respondents in 11 countries are satisfied with democracy. Respondents from 11 countries in the west out of 17, are not majorly not satisfied.

The UK saw a major shift in political inclination with the Conservatives under Rishi Sunak voted out and Keir Starmer's Labour securing a landslide win after 13 years. In France, a major political turmoil is being witnessed as the National Assembly delivered a hung parliament, making it hard to know who will be in key government positions.

In the US, Joe Biden is seeking another term amid concerns over his health, while Donald Trump, who is facing legal troubles, is hoping to come back to power.

Claudia Sheinbaum was elected Mexico's first woman president by a landslide, making history in a country plagued by rampant criminal and gender-based violence.

Putin tightened its grip on Russia with a reelection which saw little to no opposition. He has been in power since the last day of 1999, he is now on course to become the longest-serving Russian leader in more than two centuries.