"When A Baarat Voted In Rampur": Poll Body Applauds Unique Polling Moment In Uttar Pradesh

Voting is not just a right but a significant responsibility for every Indian citizen. Elections are often referred to as the festivals of democracy, yet many people sometimes overlook the importance of casting their vote due to personal events or commitments. In a heartwarming example of civic duty, the Election Commission of India recently shared an inspiring incident from the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A wedding procession, or baarat, in Uttar Pradesh reached the polling booth straight after the wedding concluded and the groom returned home with the bride. This remarkable gesture highlighted how even during personal milestones, citizens prioritised their democratic responsibility.

The Chief Electoral Officer of Uttarakhand and the Election Commission of India shared the story across their social media platforms to commend and encourage such voter enthusiasm. It served as a reminder that participating in elections is an act of national service, no matter the occasion.

The post was titled "When a baraat voted in Rampur".

"Pushpendra Singh Yadav, a resident of Agapur in the Civil Lines area, was married to Shivi of Mohkampur village in Badaun on a day before the voting date. The wedding ceremony took place at a hotel in Chandausi; the next day there was a vidai ceremony," wrote the post.

"In the afternoon, Pushpendra reached Rampur with the baraat well within time to cast a vote. Pushpendra, his younger brother Upendra, and other relatives also cast their vote at the booth before reaching home. A crowd gathered to see the bride and groom."

Pushpendra Singh Yadav, a graduate with a B.Ed., said that voting is our right. With our one vote, we can choose the right government. He also appealed to the people to vote. The village head Ram Babu Yadav also appreciated the efforts of Pushpendra Singh Yadav.

"Pushpendra Singh Yadav showed that voting is a responsibility and a duty of every citizen to ensure participation," the Election Commission wrote, appreciating the effort.