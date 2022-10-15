Patient Undergoes Complex 9-Hour Long Brain Surgery While Playing Saxophone

GZ told doctors about his music abilities

A musician who was undergoing brain surgery in Italy played the saxophone during his entire 9-hour operation. The 35-year-old patient, identified as GZ, was getting operated at Rome's Paideia Internation Hospital. He was soon discharged from the hospital.

The hospital in a press release said that the patient was kept awake so that the doctors could ensure that they are not compromising his neurological functions. Dr Christian Brogna surgery leader and neurosurgeon said, "Each brain is unique, as is each person."

"Awake surgery makes it possible to map with extreme precision during surgery the neuronal networks that underlie the various brain functions such as playing, speaking, moving, remembering, and counting," the doctor added.

Dr Brogna led a highly specialized 10-member international team for the procedure, using state-of-the-art technology, reported CBS.

Before the surgery, GZ told doctors about his music abilities and it proved useful for the doctors, as it allowed the team to map different functions of the brain.

GZ played the theme song from the 1970 movie 'Love Story,' and the Italian national anthem throughout the 9-hour surgery.

In a release, Dr Brogna said, "The goal of awake surgery is to remove the brain tumour or a vascular malformation such as cavernomas located in specific areas of the brain while preserving the patient's quality of life."

In a statement, GZ said that he felt tranquillity rather than fear during his brain surgery.

Brogna said he was proud that his patient had been able to go back to his normal life, and proud that with each operation, knowledge of this branch of medicine is advancing, CBS reported.