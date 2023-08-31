Passengers Carried Out On Stretchers After Severe Turbulence Hits Delta Flight

The plane was carrying 151 passengers, 10 flight attendants and four pilots.

Eleven airline passengers and crew were taken to a hospital Tuesday following severe turbulence on a Delta flight from Milan to Atlanta, the New York Post reported. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, Flight 175 had left Milan, Italy, and was about 40 miles (64 kilometers) northeast of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport when the crew reported severe turbulence,

The aircraft landed safely at around 7 pm local time on Tuesday but several people had to be hospitalised.

Videos of the incident that have surfaced online show passengers being carried out on stretchers by paramedics and at least one person walking out of the plane in a neck brace. Airport officials said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

A woman who was onboard the flight told Fox5 that uninjured passengers waited two hours before they were allowed to deplane.

''Looked to be about 12 people with serious head injuries. Several flight attendants, too. Bunch of blood and awfulness. My fiancée and I are so freaked out, that we are renting a car and driving to our final destination instead,'' she said.

“Delta Care Team members are mobilizing to connect with customers on Delta Flight 175 that experienced severe turbulence before landing safely in Atlanta Tuesday. Our priority is taking care of our customers and crew who sustained injuries. We are grateful for the first responders who met the aircraft to provide medical attention and who are transporting the injured to [the] hospital,” Delta said in a statement.

The airline also said Delta agents were providing food, lodging, and re-booking for the uninjured customers.

The Federal Aviation Administration has since launched an investigation into the incident.