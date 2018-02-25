After Florida School Shooting, Delta, United Airlines Become Latest Companies To Cut US Gun Lobby Ties

NRA responded to the withdrawal by saying its members were being punished, but would not be intimidated

Delta is reaching out to the NRA to let them know we will be ending their contract for discounted rates through our group travel program. We will be requesting that the NRA remove our information from their website. — Delta (@Delta) February 24, 2018

United is notifying the NRA that we will no longer offer a discounted rate to their annual meeting and we are asking that the NRA remove our information from their website. — United Airlines (@united) February 24, 2018

Let it be absolutely clear. The loss of a discount will neither scare nor distract one single NRA member from our mission to stand and defend the individual freedoms that have always made America the greatest nation in the world. #StandandFight#NRA#2Ahttps://t.co/4kzNq9GDLq — NRA (@NRA) February 25, 2018