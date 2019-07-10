Paris Says Its Missiles Found On Pro-Haftar Base In Libya

French missiles found on a base used by Libya's Khalifa Haftar. (Representational Image)

The French defence ministry said Wednesday that its missiles had been found on a base used by forces loyal to Libya's Khalifa Haftar, but it denied supplying them to the rebels which would be a breach of a UN arms embargo.

It said the US-made Javelin missiles found in a camp south of Tripoli had been given to French forces operating in the war-torn country, but were defective and were meant to have been destroyed.

"They were not transferred to local forces," a statement from the ministry said.

