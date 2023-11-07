Palestinian Reporter Killed In Israeli Strike On Gaza: Report

A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip. (File)

A Palestinian journalist was killed in an Israeli air strike in the Gaza Strip and another was wounded, the official Palestinian news agency reported Tuesday.

Mohammad Abu Hasira was the latest among dozens of journalists killed in the month-long conflict that began with Hamas's October 7 attack on southern Israel.

He "was killed in an Israeli bombing that targeted his house located near the fishermen's port west of Gaza City," WAFA news agency said.

WAFA reported that Abu Hasira "and 42 members of his family, including his sons and brothers" were killed in the strike.

The Hamas-run news press service in the Gaza Strip said the bombardment that killed Abu Hasira took place overnight between Sunday and Monday, but that his body was only found in the rubble on Tuesday.

On Thursday, the official Palestinian TV station said one of its correspondents in the Gaza Strip was killed in an Israeli air strike in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) said Monday that at least 37 journalists and media employees (32 Palestinians, four Israelis, one Lebanese citizen) had been killed since the start of the war

The war began when the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, launched a shock attack on southern Israel, killing over 1,400 people, mostly civilians, according to Israeli authorities.

Israel responded with an air and artillery assault on the Gaza Strip that it says aims to topple Hamas and return the more than 240 hostages held in Gaza.

The Hamas-run Health Ministry in Gaza announced Monday that the Israeli bombardments have killed more than 10,000 people, most of them civilians.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)