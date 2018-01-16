Pakistan's Punjab Bans Chinese Salt, Says Hazardous For Pregnant Women

"The salt (Ajinomoto) contains Monosodium glutamate which is a harmful chemical and known to cause health problems like headache, heart disease and other mental and physical illnesses," the Punjab Food Authority said in a statement.
It said the scientific findings show headaches, fatigue, palpitations, nausea and vomiting, sweating, flushing and numbness of the face are some of the side effects of the Chinese salt.
Interestingly, the salt has been in use in Punjab and other parts of the country for decades.