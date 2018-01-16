Pakistan's Punjab Bans Chinese Salt, Says Hazardous For Pregnant Women Interestingly, the salt has been in use in Punjab and other parts of the country for decades.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT An immediate ban has been imposed on the salt across the province, Punjab Food Authority statement read Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government today banned Chinese salt after finding it hazardous for health.



"The salt (Ajinomoto) contains Monosodium glutamate which is a harmful chemical and known to cause health problems like headache, heart disease and other mental and physical illnesses," the Punjab Food Authority said in a statement.



It said the scientific findings show headaches, fatigue, palpitations, nausea and vomiting, sweating, flushing and numbness of the face are some of the side effects of the Chinese salt.



"It can also cause hypertension and is extremely hazardous for pregnant women," the statement said, imposing an immediate ban on the usage of Ajinomoto in all eateries, frozen foods, and all other food products in the province of 100 million people.



Interestingly, the salt has been in use in Punjab and other parts of the country for decades.



Pakistan's Punjab government today banned Chinese salt after finding it hazardous for health."The salt (Ajinomoto) contains Monosodium glutamate which is a harmful chemical and known to cause health problems like headache, heart disease and other mental and physical illnesses," the Punjab Food Authority said in a statement.It said the scientific findings show headaches, fatigue, palpitations, nausea and vomiting, sweating, flushing and numbness of the face are some of the side effects of the Chinese salt. "It can also cause hypertension and is extremely hazardous for pregnant women," the statement said, imposing an immediate ban on the usage of Ajinomoto in all eateries, frozen foods, and all other food products in the province of 100 million people.Interestingly, the salt has been in use in Punjab and other parts of the country for decades.