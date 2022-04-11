Imran Khan's Party To Launch Protests Across Pakistan Against His Ouster

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf will launch a countrywide protest campaign.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to launch a countrywide protest campaign on Wednesday (April 13) against the removal of its government and the formation of the new administration which is most likely to be headed by Pakistan Muslim League-N President Shehbaz Sharif.

"We are going to start a nationwide campaign from Wednesday from Peshawar," PTI leader and Pakistan former Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry was quoted as saying by Dawn newspaper.

Mr Chaudhry informed that the ousted prime minister will address a public meeting in Peshawar on Wednesday, Dawn reported.

Yesterday, supporters of PTI staged a protest in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates against Imran Khan's ouster as the Prime Minister through a no-confidence motion last night.

Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf said: "Dubai, UAE Call was for Pakistan but Pakistanis across the globe standing up for #ImranKhan."

In Pakistan, PTI has taken out massive rallies in several cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore with demonstrators shouting slogans against the Opposition.

On Monday, Imran Khan expressed gratitude to the people of the country for supporting the protests against his ouster as the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"Thank you to all Pakistanis for their amazing outpouring of support and emotions to protest against US-backed regime change abetted by local Mir Jafar to bring into power a coterie of pliable crooks all out on bail. Shows Pakistanis at home & abroad have emphatically rejected this," Imran Khan tweeted.

"Never have such crowds come out so spontaneously and in such numbers in our history, rejecting the imported govt led by crooks," he said in another tweet.

The voting on the no-confidence motion against the Imran Khan-led PTI government in the country's National Assembly was held late on Saturday night where 174 members recorded their votes in favour of the resolution that ousted Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's National Assembly will vote today at 2 pm to elect a new Prime Minister.