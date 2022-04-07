Pakistan Political Crisis: 5 Key Developments

The constitutional crisis has threatened economic and social stability in Pakistan, with its currency hitting all-time lows earlier on Thursday.

Imran Khan will now face a no-trust vote on April 9.

New Delhi:
  1. Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled today that the national assembly must reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after he avoided being booted out of office by getting the president to dissolve parliament.
  2. In a unanimous verdict, the five-member bench also declared the dissolution of the parliament unconstitutional.
  3. Imran Khan will now face a no-trust vote on April 9.
  4. The constitutional crisis has threatened economic and social stability in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people, with its currency hitting all-time lows earlier on Thursday and foreign exchange reserves tumbling.
  5. If Imran Khan loses the no-confidence vote, the opposition could nominate its own prime minister and hold power until August 2023, by which date fresh elections have to be held.

