Pakistan Political Crisis: 5 Key Developments

New Delhi:
- Pakistan's Supreme Court ruled today that the national assembly must reconvene to hold a no-confidence vote on Prime Minister Imran Khan, days after he avoided being booted out of office by getting the president to dissolve parliament.
- In a unanimous verdict, the five-member bench also declared the dissolution of the parliament unconstitutional.
- Imran Khan will now face a no-trust vote on April 9.
- The constitutional crisis has threatened economic and social stability in the nuclear-armed nation of 220 million people, with its currency hitting all-time lows earlier on Thursday and foreign exchange reserves tumbling.
- If Imran Khan loses the no-confidence vote, the opposition could nominate its own prime minister and hold power until August 2023, by which date fresh elections have to be held.