Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Setback For Imran Khan, To Face No-Trust Vote On Saturday

Had the vote taken place, Imran Khan was certain to have been removed from office.

Imran Khan will face the no-trust vote on Saturday as the Pakistan Supreme Court declared the dissolution of the Parliament as "unconstitutional". Ahead of the verdict, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial summoned a senior Election Commission official.

The court is deciding if the deputy speaker of the assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend.

The move allowed Khan to get the presidency -- a largely ceremonial role taken by a loyalist -- to dissolve parliament and order an election, which must be held within 90 days.

"We will re-assemble for announcement of judgement at 7:30pm (8 PM IST) today," said chief justice Umar Ata Bandial.

Here are the Live updates on Pakistan Crisis:

Apr 07, 2022 21:06 (IST) Court says deputy speaker's ruling illegal

The court has said the deputy speaker's decision to dissolve the national assembly was illegal.



Apr 07, 2022 21:00 (IST) General elections not possible before October this year, says Pakistan Election Commission

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that general elections are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, local media reported.



According to ECP Spokesperson, the commission, in its letter to Pakistan Arif Alvi, has contended that it requires four months to complete the delimitation in addition to organising general elections in 90 days, Radio Pakistan reported.

The ECP stated that keeping these reasons in view, elections are only possible in October this year.



Apr 07, 2022 20:53 (IST) Can't hold poll in 90 days: Pak poll panel

The Pakistan poll panel has said it can't hold polls in 90 days.



Apr 07, 2022 20:52 (IST) As the time of the verdict inches closer, the security has been tightened outside Pakistan Supreme Court. When asked about the possible court verdict, the lawyers outside the court said that nothing can be commented on as the matter is Sub Judice in the court. One of the lawyers said that the supreme court will give its decision by interpreting Article 5 adding that the decision by the top court will be in favour of the nation.

Apr 07, 2022 20:52 (IST) No comment: India on political turmoil in Pakistan

India on Thursday declined to comment on the political turmoil in Pakistan saying it is an "internal matter" of that country but noted that it is keeping an eye on the developments in Islamabad.



"It is their internal matter. I do not have any comment to make on this. We are keeping an eye on it but we do not comment on internal matters (of any country)," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

Apr 07, 2022 20:46 (IST) The court has said the deputy speaker's ruling over the no-trust motion was wrong, according to Geo News. The court to announce the verdict on the matter soon.



