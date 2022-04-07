Pakistan Crisis Live Updates: Setback For Imran Khan, To Face No-Trust Vote On Saturday

Imran Khan will face the no-trust vote on Saturday as the Pakistan Supreme Court declared the dissolution of the Parliament as "unconstitutional". Ahead of the verdict, Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial summoned a senior Election Commission official.
The court is deciding if the deputy speaker of the assembly violated the constitution by refusing to allow a no-confidence vote against Khan at the weekend.
The move allowed Khan to get the presidency -- a largely ceremonial role taken by a loyalist -- to dissolve parliament and order an election, which must be held within 90 days.
Had the vote taken place, Khan was certain to have been removed from office.
"We will re-assemble for announcement of judgement at 7:30pm (8 PM IST) today," said chief justice Umar Ata Bandial.
Here are the Live updates on Pakistan Crisis:
The court has said the deputy speaker's decision to dissolve the national assembly was illegal.
The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has said that general elections are not possible before October this year as it needs seven months to ensure "free, fair, and transparent polls" in the country, local media reported.
The ECP stated that keeping these reasons in view, elections are only possible in October this year.
ECP had said on Tuesday that it was prepared to hold general elections within three months, rejecting the reports which claimed that holding the electoral exercise was not possible in 90 days.
The Pakistan poll panel has said it can't hold polls in 90 days.
India on Thursday declined to comment on the political turmoil in Pakistan saying it is an "internal matter" of that country but noted that it is keeping an eye on the developments in Islamabad.
